‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Benedict Cumberbatch On Major Changes To Doctor Strange

In the years which have past since Doctor Strange spawned in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character has grown into his own as will be seen in Avengers: Infinity War.

Benedict Cumberbatch opened up about his character’s transformation from the hero he became in 2016’s Doctor Strange at a fan event for the upcoming Avengers flick. “He’s fun,” Cumberbatch said. “The evolution of him in this is interesting.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We met a very sombre person by the end of the first film,” the actor went on. “I think he’d become crude into the idea of being really heroic is sacrificing your own needs and selfishness for something a little more selfless and doing good for others. That’s a lonely part for the taking. That moment where he looks at the watch, his last vestige to Christine, and then out of the window and there he is in a profile of a hero to come.”

The first signs of Strange’s transformation were on display in Thor: Ragnarok, where he easily manipulated reality to help (and toy with) the God of Thunder. “That’s the person we meet a little bit in Thor: Ragnarok, giving Thor the run around, and then very much so in this,” Cumberbatch said. “He’s, as everyone is in this film, constantly taken by surprise by the speed of events, the ramping up of jeopardy, however the events and threats just overtake them basically. Everyone is just playing a game of survival in this film. He still seems to be a little step ahead, slightly book-ending it with some foresight. Also, trying to be more of the adult in the room. There’s still comedy but he’s not quite as petulant and certainly not as egotistical narcissistic as he was in the first film.”

Doctor Strange seems to be on a journey with a considerable contrast to Tony Stark’s. As Stark became Iron Man and gained more confidence in his heroic abilties, he took on an even more conceited persona through Iron Man 2 and The Avengers. It wasn’t until the events of Iron Man 3 and Avengers: Age of Ultron that Stark was truly humbled and became focused on saving lives. Doctor Strange, however, already seems to determined to use his powers to save the world.

When asked to describe Avengers: Infinity War in three words, Cumberbatch used the same word on repeat. “Epic, epic, epic,” he said.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

(via WeGotThisCovered)