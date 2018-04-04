New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ International Billboard Revealed

Another day, another piece of Avengers: Infinity War promotional material! With just over two weeks left until Infinity War hits theaters, it’s no surprise the official promo materials are getting bigger and more grand in scope – which is exactly what we’re getting in the new Infinity War billboard art, below:

This Spanish billboard comes right now the heels of an entire gallery of new Avengers: Infinity War character posters that were released today. Both the billboard and new posters offer new and more detailed looks at the wide spread of MCU heroes that will be featured Avengers 3, which is exactly what fans love to examine and speculated about before release day. And why not, right? Speculating about characters and costumes is a safe space, where fans can discuss the film and express excitement without dropping actual story spoilers.

The Avengers: Infinity War billboard art is similarly color-coded like some of the other artwork we’ve seen, with the various sections of characters all backlit in a color that extends to one of the Infinity Stones that have appeared around the MCU in the last ten years. Of course the design is not an exact science, as the groupings of characters, and color associations, are not even close to being fully accurate with either the canon we know, or scenes we’ve seen teased from the movie. For example: Doctor Strange being lit in the red of the Reality Stone, while Black Panther, Hulk, and Widow are lit in the green of the Time Stone, is an obvious discrepancy. And, of course, the ever-elusive Soul Stone isn’t nowhere to be seen at all.

Marvel fans will also note that, yet again, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye is also missing from the promotional art. In fact, the ‘Hawkeye Conspiracy’ is so strong right now that fans have taken to creating their own Hawkeye poster art. We keep getting teased that Hawkeye will be a significant part of Infinity War – possibly the saving grace of the entire universe. If so, all that missing poster art will have been worth it.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.