Chadwick Boseman Says ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Not ‘Black Panther’ 1.5

Expectations are higher than ever for Avengers: Infinity War — but according to star Chadwick Boseman, it sounds like there’s one thing that fans shouldn’t expect the film to be.

ComicBook.com was on hand during the recent Infinity War press conference, where Boseman was asked about the narrative connection between February’s Black Panther and the upcoming film. While Infinity War will continue a few narrative threads from Black Panther, Boseman clarified that it’s not necessarily a proper sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Avengers: Infinity War is Avengers: Infinity War.” Boseman explained. “It’s not Black Panther 1.5. …I feel like we have a strong presence in the movie, but it’s its own thing.”

That strong presence will be felt in several different ways, from appearances from fan-favorite Black Panther characters like Shuri (Letitia Wright) and M’baku (Winston Duke), and with Wakanda playing a very specific role in the fight against Thanos.

“You have a world problem with Thanos,” Boseman said during a visit to Infinity War‘s set last year. “It’s a problem that affects everyone in the world. Wakanda is on the world stage. We are obviously advanced in a way where we can help the situation. That is all that’s happening here.”

“They’re in my world,” Boseman added. “It’s interesting to have them enter our space, which is not something that happens all of the time. I think it’s important for us to give the flavor of Wakanda, and they’re immediate adjusting to our space. I think that will be part of the fun of the movie. The Guardians entering it, obviously there’s a clash. All of it is conflict, but it’s not conflict between us necessarily. It is an emotional, psychological, social conflict.”

But even if Infinity War isn’t necessarily a Black Panther sequel, it sounds like fans won’t have to worry about one being released. Black Panther 2 was announced soon after the first film’s release, and it sounds like the events of Infinity War could impact how that film is put together.

“We allowed James [Gunn], Jon Watts, and [Black Panther director’ Ryan Coogler to see it [Avengers: Infinity War] up to this point,” Infinity War co-director Joe Russo explained during a recent interview. “You have to be working on a film that this movie will affect your storytelling going forward.”

Are you excited to see how Black Panther‘s factor into Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.