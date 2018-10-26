‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Breaks Record Of Most Trailer Views In 24 Hours

Almost 10 million viewers per hour checked out Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War trailer in its first day of release, eclipsing the record for the most opening-day views for a trailer.

In the first full day of release, Avengers: Infinity War’s first trailer was viewed 230 million times, blowing away the previous record (197 million) set by Warner Bros.’ It, which turned out to be a bright spot in a spotty 2017 summer box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thank you to the best fans in the universe for making @Avengers #InfinityWar the most viewed trailer of all time with 230 million views in 24 hours! See you all May 4th pic.twitter.com/7dYmhk8VSi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 30, 2017

Likely speaking to the role of social media in spreading awareness of movie and TV events, the record for most-viewed trailer has been broken over and over again in the last five years, with all of the 20 most-viewed trailers in their opening day having been released since 2014.

Disney’s latest Marvel record breaker comes on the heels of an Incredibles 2 trailer which stole the record for views for an animated trailer just days ago.

In the all-time top-twenty, Disney has 13 spots — six of which are for Marvel films including Infinity War, Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2.

Avengers: Infinity War will debut on May 4th, 2018.