‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Chris Evans on the Response to Captain America’s Beard

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer gave fans quite a lot to take in – including some pretty memorable facial hair on Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans).

In a recent interview on the Thirst Aid Kit podcast, Evans was asked about the overwhelming response to his Infinity War beard. The facial hair ended up being the most talked about portion of the film’s trailer, something that Evans never would have anticipated.

“Well that’s good.” Evans revealed. “That’s good, because I like it too. I mean, I usually live my life with a beard. I’m not a huge fan of shaving, and it just provides a little bit of anonymity at times. I was really excited that the Russos and Marvel were willing to kinda give that look a shot.”

Captain America having a beard was first teased back in July, when Infinity War footage first screened at San Diego Comic-Con. Since then, the facial hair has given fans plenty of reason to speculate about Cap’s future, something that Evans seems excited about.

“I think it’s cool!” Evans added. “I think it kind of changes things up. We’ve seen Cap the same way so many times. He’s such a throwback, he’s such a classic. It kind of gives him a little bit of a modern vibe.”

As fans have seen over the years, shaving his beard for the role of Captain America has been a bit of a recurring thing for Evans. But how long does it take for the beard to grow in the first place?

“It actually grows pretty quick, luckily.” Evans explained. “I think I can get a pretty full beard in maybe a month, maybe three to four weeks.”

