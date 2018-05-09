Why ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Didn’t Deal With Cap/Iron Man Fallout

The latest film from Marvel Studios managed to pack in a lot of action and drama in its runtime, but some fans who were waiting for a reunion between the two leaders of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes might have been disappointed.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t a good time to bring Captain Americaand Iron Man back together after their confrontation in Civil War. Avengers: Infinity War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely spoke about this decision while speaking with Yahoo! about the new movie.

“Our first sort of wonky draft [had] the idea that they had to get back in the same room together and deal with that,” McFeely said. “[But it] meant that you’re slowing down your Thanos [Infinity] Stones [quest] to deal with other threats from other movies. And that became, as much as we wanted to do, and as many times as we wrote those scenes, it became clear that this movie needed to be propulsive and be about Thanos and what he represented to the Avengers.”

With so many different characters coming together to deal with the threat of the Black Order, the obvious choice was to narrow the narrative focus on the Mad Titan.

Avengers: Infinity War is clearly his story, as directors Joe and Anthony Russo have made clear in numerous discussions about the movie. From his journey to obtaining the Infinity Stones, sacrificing his daughter Gamora to achieve his goal, and finally expressing a sense of guilt after finding success, it was probably the best way to bring the extended Marvel Cinematic Universe together.

While the character’s motivations changed from the comic books, he’s driven by a sense of logic in the cinematic universe, as stated by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

“He’s from a planet called Titan that’s no longer inhabited because of things that he thought he could help prevent, and he was not allowed to do that,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly. “What he feared most happened, and the planet and everybody on it basically went extinct. He vowed not to let that happen again. He thinks he sees the universe going down the tubes. He thinks he sees life expanding outward unchecked. That will bring ruin, he believes, to the universe and to that life.”

With Thanos ultimately winning, it seems like Captain America and Iron Man will have no choice but to reconcile if there’s any hope for the universe,

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

Are you bummed Steve and Tony didn’t get to hug it out in the last movie? Let us know how you feel in the comments!