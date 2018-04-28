‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Weighs In On Captain America 99-Year-Old Virgin Theory

For better or for worse, the spread of the internet has changed the ways in which fans analyze their favorite stories, as virtually any theory that can be conjured can be backed up by connecting with other fans who share your ideas. One theory surrounding Captain America and his incredible abilities claims that the real reason he’s so powerful is that, without the Marvel Cinematic Universe offering him much time for romance, the character has remained a virgin for his entire life. Some of the stars of Avengers: Infinity War shared their thoughts on the idea.

While appearing on Conan, host Conan O’Brien brought up the theory, with Danai Gurira positing, “I guess it’s all in the ‘Why.’ If he doesn’t want to go there, because he’s trying to harness that strength for saving the universe, then it makes sense.”

The actress’ comment was praised as being a thoughtful response to the theory, while Anthony Mackie had a harder time taking the notion seriously.

Mackie joked, “That theory was definitely written by a virgin.”

O’Brien’s co-host Andy Richter echoed Mackie’s comments, joking about how virgins aren’t often portrayed as powerful characters, but rather as diminutive characters that pose little threat.

Mackie confirmed that notion by referencing another immensely powerful movie character, noting, “Godzilla wasn’t no virgin.”

The actor’s co-stars then began to question how Mackie knew Godzilla wasn’t a virgin, with the actor detailing, “Godzilla had a baby. Son of Godzilla, Baby-zilla.”

After the thorough discussion about Godzilla having a baby, Chris Hemsworth attempted to get the conversation back on track while also hoping to move on from the subject.

“Maybe he’s a Buddhist monk, besides all the killing and the warring, he’s like, holding out for something else…do you have any more questions?” Hemsworth joked.

Captain America might not have a confirmed romantic relationship, though one of his permanent connections is with his childhood friend, Bucky Barnes.

“It’s never going to go away. That’s history. You know, your past doesn’t ever really leave you,” Barnes actor Sebastian Stan explained to Hey U Guys. “It’s more what you learn to do with it, and I would say it’s the same in that aspect.”

