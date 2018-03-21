What To Expect From Captain Marvel’s MCU Debut

When Captain Marvel makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, audiences can expect a character reflective of Captain America but with more impressive capabilities.

Speaking to members of the press on set of Avengers: Infinity War, the ensemble film’s screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were questioned about Brie Larson’s heroine. Whether or not she will debut in the third Avengers film is still a bit blurry but she is guaranteed for their still untitled Avengers 4. When fans do see her, they will be mightily impressed.

“That’s a power scale that right now doesn’t exist in the MCU and it’s, or she’s I should say, in some ways the closest to Captain America,” Markus said, “which is a weird, now rare kind of character which is sort of a person who’s right and knows they’re right and doesn’t really want to hear it when you tell them they’re wrong. So, with all these flawed, f—ed up people and Quill who’s a mess and Tony who’s a massive ego all contorted… It’s fun to get another person with a clear vision in there and going, ‘Shut up.’”

The official word on whether or not Captain Marvel is in Avengers: Infinity War has been blurred by conflicting statements. First, co-director Joe Russo stated she was in the film during the set visit. “If it’s not, it is official now,” Joe Russo said. “I think Captain Marvel’s got a great outfit in this film.” Then, at San Diego Comic Con in 2017, he told ComicBook.com, “She’s not in Avengers 3.” Since, Disney has confirmed the latter statement to be true, but Russo later told ET he was excited to be “introducing” the character. It’s either a confusing attempt at keeping spoilers from leaking or Joe Russo meant “introducing” as in being the first to work with Larson and her character, as Avengers 4 shot before Captain Marvel, but will release after it.

Either way, the writers were as excited as everyone else to work with her. “Super excited to have her—for one thing,” Markus said in June of 2017. “You know, [the Captain Marvel movie] does not exist yet so we’re following up on something that is good intentions at the moment.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.