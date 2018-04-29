‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Celebrates National Superhero Day

You can’t celebrate National Superhero Day without some of Marvel’s finest, and luckily they didn’t disappoint.

The cast of Avengers: Infinity War shared what they love most about superheroes, including who their real-life superhero happens to be. Each member of the team had someone more personal to them, though a few could agree that mothers are always part of the equation.

That trend started with Black Panther star Winston Duke (M’Baku). “All the women in my life. My mother, my sister,” Duke said.

Stars like Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), and Sebastian Stan all agreed that their mother served as a big inspiration, but few put it as eloquently as Letitia Wright (Shuri).

“My mom,” Wright said. “She’s the lady in my life who sacrifices the most for me, my brother, and my sister.”

For War Machine actor Don Cheadle, it’s his father, though there were also some picks that went outside of the family.

For Black Panther Chadwick Boseman his superhero is a boxing icon. “The greatest of all time Muhammad Ai,” Boseman said. For Okoye actress Danai Gurira it is Julienne Lusenge, who “works tirelessly for women’s rights.”

For Mantis star Pom Klementieff it is actually another actress. “Tilda Swinton,” Klementieff said. “I think she’s an incredible actress.”

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo identified his superheroes as “The Parkland kids”, while Black Widow Scarlett Johansson said her superheroes were “the men and women of the armed forces.

Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Paul Bettany (Vision), and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) agreed. “First responders,” Pratt said. “Men and women in uniform. Anybody who will sacrifice their blood for your life.”

For Dave Bautista (Drax), his real-life hero is legend Lou Gehrig, saying “He was just the most humble man you’d ever meet in your life.”

Last but certainly not least is Tom Hiddleston, who claimed his real-life superhero is David Attenborough.

You can watch the full video above.

