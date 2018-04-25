Watch the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Draw Their Characters

Fans have to wait just days to see their Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites return in Avengers: Infinity War. But before then, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has given fans some pretty unique takes on a few characters.

During the first night of the show’s Infinity War week, Kimmel enlisted cast members Robert Downey Jr., Zoe Saldana, Tom Holland, Pom Klementieff, and Paul Bettany to draw quick sketches of their respective Marvel characters for charity. You can check out the end result in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each cast member brings a completely different artistic take on their character, from Klementieff’s adorable “Mer-Mantis” mashup, to Saldana’s almost caricature-like take on Gamora. And after briefly teasing the audience, Downey Jr.’s drawing of Iron Man is something that needs to be seen to be believed.

To an extent, this video illustrates just how many different characters and personalities come into Infinity War, something that the film’s directors took to heart in an interesting way, especially when it comes to the film’s massive fight scenes.

“Well for us, it’s important that everything be defined, that each character be defined,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “It’s the way we grew up on comic books, it’s like imagining each character so distinctly. And that characters are defined through action and defined through movement and defined through the choices that they make in fighting someone. And there’s a logical and natural progression in the real world, the way that Cap and Winter Soldier, when he’s on the boat, it was very important to us that it wasn’t sort of an one punch and you’re done scenario. It’s a how does he tactically take someone down and leave them unconscious? And sometimes it’s a series of moves on his part. That’s part of our thinking and part of how we create roles around each character.”

“In this film in particular, yeah, there’s a ton of different characters.” Russo continued. “You try to define what their skill sets are and then the important thing is, if they are working together in the movie, how they would work together in the film. But it’s always for us, action sequences are about storytelling and character illumination.”

What do you think of the Infinity War cast’s drawings of their characters? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.