Chris Hemsworth Confirms ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Partial Cast List

With less than four months until Marvel Studios next epic crossover movie, we still don’t know much about Avengers: Infinity War. The company has even been tight lipped about all of the characters set to appear in the movie.

But thanks to Chris Hemsworth and Jimmy Fallon, we actually have a better idea of some of the actors set to reprise their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Thor: Ragnarok actor stopped by the Tonight Show, during which the host ran down through many of the big name actors who will be appearing in the film, confirming the appearances of some that have yet to be officially announced by Marvel Studios. Check out the clip above!

The names range from the obvious to the surprising, including: Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Benicio del Toro, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, and more.

While we’ve known about a lot of these actors through the trailer, set photos, or basic intuition, the MAJOR one that stands out is Benicio del Toro, who will be reprising his role as the Collector from Guardians Of The Galaxy.

There was a previous leak of footage, that seemed to intimate that del Toro would appear in the film, but he’s never clearly shown on screen.

There’s also that photo of him appearing at a record store in Atlanta while filming was taking place, igniting speculation that the Collector would be featured in Avengers: Infinity War.

This seems like the first official confirmation, though it makes a ton of sense. The Collector had attempted to gather various different Infinity Stones throughout his appearances in the MCU, getting his hands on the Aether in the post-credits scene for Thor: The Dark World.

In his next appearance in Guardians Of The Galaxy, he tries to purchase the Orb (AKA the Power Stone) from Peter Quill before they realize the power held within.

It remains to be seen how big of a role del Toro’s character will have in the film, but the official confirmation should be yet another indicator that Marvel Studios has crossed every T and dotted ever I in planning for this epic event.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on May 4th.