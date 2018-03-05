New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Character Bios Confirm Spider-Man Power, Reveal Thanos’ Motivation

The march to Infinity War was shortened last week after Marvel Studios announced the worldwide release was being pushed up to April, and now fans are learning more about the film’s plot.

Details about the superheroes and villains in the movie have been scarce, as the events of Captain America: Civil War and Thor: Ragnarok caused a major shift in the status quo. While some information can be gleaned from the film’s trailer, there are still a lot of questions surrounding characters like Captain America, Black Widow, Thanos, and others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New information from Toys R Us, of all places, provides a few answers and teases for the plot of Avengers: Infinity War.

Details for characters like Thor, Spider-Man, and the Mad Titan himself shed light on what fans can expect when the movie premieres next month. Read on to learn more about Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assembling to take on Thanos and his Black Order.

Captain America

Since opposing the Sokovia Accords, the super-soldier has remained under the radar while continuing to do what he believes is right — saving the world one clandestine mission at a time.

We knew Steve Rogers became a fugitive after the events of Civil War, but this is interesting because it seems to confirm the existence of a variation of the Secret Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maybe we’ll get to see one of these “clandestine missions” to kick off the film, seeing just what Cap and his team have been up to since we last saw them.

Thanos

The Avengers are brought face to face with the cunning, intelligent, and fierce warlord, Thanos, a ruthless cosmic threat consumed with saving the universe from itself. To stop him, the Avengers must join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man to bring down this villain who will stop at nothing to collect the six Infinity Stones.

This is pretty much the most we’ve learned about Thanos since he appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy. It remains to be seen if his courtship of Death is the character’s primary motivation, but it also sounds like the Mad Titan has somewhat altruistic goals, despite the destructive means.

Thor

Still striving to earn his worthiness, the mighty God of Thunder will be put to the test when he finds himself confronting the unstoppable Thanos.

There’s not much more that we can learn about Thor at this point, as his story is set up after the events of Thor: Ragnarok. The trailer makes it pretty clear that Thanos could destroy what remains of the Asgardian people, though that would sort of pull the rug out from under Taika Waititi’s film. More importantly, we’re wondering what prompts the God of Thunder to seek out Stormbreaker, the new weapon he’ll acquire in Avengers: Infinity War.

Hulk

Still struggling with the volatility of his alter ego, Bruce Banner needs to make peace with who he is if he has any chance of stopping Thanos from wreaking havoc across the galaxy.

Again, this builds off of the events of Thor: Ragnarok. We know Bruce is struggling with maintaining control over the green monster, who remained present for two years after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Mark Ruffalo and Kevin Feige have teased a three-movie arc for the character, beginning in the Thor movie. We’ll see the next step for the Hulk and his human counterpart, who might prefer the Hulkbuster armor over getting angry in this film.

Black Widow

One of the deadliest spies in the world finds herself once again on the run after the Avengers disband. But her killer instinct will need to be at the top of its game when the greatest cosmic threat ever known descends on Earth.

Natasha Romanoff is another mystery in this film. The blonde hair, coupled with Cap’s new beard, might be an attempt to alter their appearance and prevent detection as they go on their Secret Avengers missions. But it’s interesting that Black Widow would be a fugitive after helping Bucky Barnes and Steve Rogers escape at the end of Civil War. Tony Stark certainly knows how to hold a grudge.

Iron Spider

The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will have to use his wit, strength, and Spider Sense to help the other heroes stop Thanos from enacting his master plan to collect all the Infinity Stones.

Peter Parker will finally receive the upgraded costume teased at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. But what’s perhaps the most interesting is the confirmation of Spider Sense, as teased in the trailers for Avengers: Infinity War. That was one ability absent from Spidey’s first solo film in the MCU, but this makes it clear that the character’s iconic super power will debut in the upcoming crossover film.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.