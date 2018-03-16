‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art Reveals New Scarlet Witch and Vision Logos

Fans might still have to wait a month to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes unite in Avengers: Infinity War, but a new piece of promo art is already highlighting the film’s massive ensemble.

A new piece of Infinity War promo art has been making the rounds on Reddit, which show’s the film’s cast of characters boiled down to a series of monochromatic logos. You can check it out below.

The art shows a lot of fairly recognizable logos – Spider-Man’s symbol, Iron Man’s helmet, Captain America’s shield, etc – but also presents quite a few new ones. Vision (Paul Bettany) is represented as a “V”-shape that mirrors the one on his head, complete with the Mind Stone inside it. And Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) is represented in a pretty simple manner, essentially as a silhouette of herself using her powers. (Most likely because she has yet to wear her iconic “M” headdress in the MCU.)

While a lot is still unknown about Infinity War, fans have some sort of inkling as to what to expect from Scarlet Witch and Vision. The film’s first trailer showed the pair hiding out in a room somewhere, with Vision embodying a much more human form.

“In any other world I would say, ‘I don’t know’.” Olsen said about the possibility of the romantic relationship being brought to the MCU last summer. “But because there are paparazzi photos that kind of spoil things for fans – I think it’s safe to say that we now get to explore that part of the comic book. We get to introduce and really explore their relationship. It creates a really exciting arc for me and I’m so lucky I get to work with [Paul] Bettany all the time now.”

“I think, for both Lizzie and I, it’s the most exciting plotline of each of us so far,” Bettany added during a convention last year. “[This is] the biggest production I’ve ever been on, ever.”

