‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Breaks Ticket Presales Record in China

The release of Avengers: Infinity War in China is drawing closer, and the film is already breaking records.

Avengers: Infinity War has brought in $47.5 million in ticket pre-sales in China, already surpassing the previous pre-sale record in China set by local film Monster Hunt 2 with $47 million during the Chinese new year with another full day let before its debut in the region.

For further comparison, The Fate of the Furious set a new ticket pre-sale record for a Hollywood film last year with $25 million. Avengers: Infinity War has crushed that total.

As previously reported, China will play a major role in deciding if Avengers: Infinity War can become the first summer release to achieve $2 billion worldwide at the box office. So far, things are looking pretty good for the film in the market.

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, which is the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million.

Avengers: Infinity War is also the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the box office globally, making it the sixth Marvel Studios film to reach that benchmark, and the 15th highest-grossing film of all time. Its box office total currently stands at $461.4 million domestic and $1.2 billion worldwide.

Avengers: Infinity War also broke a record with its opening in Russia. Here’s a list of some of the other box office records that Avengers: Infinity War has broken so far.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

