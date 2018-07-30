‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Guardians Meet the Avengers in Newly Released Clip

With the release of Avengers: Infinity War just days away, Marvel Studios is starting to post some of the special features, deleted scenes, and fan-favorite scenes that audiences have already fawned over.

The latest could go down as one of the greatest moments in the first decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it showcases some of the most popular characters from the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy interacting on the battlefield. Check it out above!

From Bucky and Rocket’s terse exchange and gun comparison, to Thor and Captain American’s humorous reunion, to Cap earnestly telling Groot “I am Steve Rogers,” it’s everything a fan would want.

There’s no doubt that making Avengers: Infinity War was a massive undertaking. For directors Joe and Anthony Russo and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, there were actors to wrangle and set pieces to figure out. But perhaps the most daunting fact had to be the fan expectations when all these popular Marvel characters came together.

And though they’ve made the most successful Marvel movie yet, sitting at the box office with $2 billion and counting, they’re actually doing it again with the untitled sequel commonly referred to as Avengers 4.

“I feel like with Avengers 4, because it was made before there was any response to Avengers 3, it’s really pure in that regard. The storytelling is very pure. It’s without any sort of external noise creeping in at,” Joe Russo told Deadline during San Diego Comic-Con. “We’ve been in post-production on [Avengers 4] since the release of Infinity War and we’ve got some additional photography that we’re doing in a month or so.”

And though the expectations are on the Russos and Marvel Studio to create yet another smash hit, Joe Russo feels the upcoming movie will live up to the anticipation, calling it their best work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet.

“You know, we’re very proud of it. I think ultimately Avengers 4 may be our best work for Marvel,” Russo said. “I think we’ve grown with every movie that we’ve made there. We’ve grown with the characters. We’ve grown with the cast. As filmmakers we’re very happy and very excited with the movie.”

Fans can see the beginning of the end this Tuesday, when Avengers: Infinity War finally hits digital services on July 31st. The movie will then be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.