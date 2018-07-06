Thanos Reigns in Amazing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art

Avengers: Infinity War took the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a whole new territory, and now we have a better idea of how certain moments were crafted.

A massive batch of concept art for Infinity War has made its way online (via CBM), which showcases how certain key moments of the film were initially envisioned. To an extent, certain pieces of the concept art essentially look lifted from the movie, particularly some shots from Nidavellir, Wakanda, and New York. But a few of them show alternate designs for certain sequences, most notably with regards to Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his Black Order.

One piece shows a slightly different composition for Thanos’ altercation with the Asgardians, while another shows a scene of the Black Order meeting in Thanos’ throne room. You can check out both below.

An additional piece, which you can check out below, gives a much clearer look at the farm planet that Thanos went to in Infinity War‘s closing scene.

These pieces of concept art are pretty striking, and showcase all of the interesting ways that Infinity War came together. But according to one of the franchise’s stars, fans should expect things to get even more surprising in Avengers 4.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Chris Hemsworth, who will reprise his role as Thor, added earlier this month. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

“The second one I’m probably even more excited about,” Hemsworth continued. “Just for people to see. I just think it’s another step again. Each step we seem to take with these films, I’ve loved the fact that there’s been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flatlining, which was obviously always a fear—that they’d run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement. For me, this whole experience has been incredible. In particular the last one.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.