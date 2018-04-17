‘Deadpool 2’ Limited Josh Brolin From Filming ‘Infinity War’ With Co-Stars

While some fans might imagine the filming of Avengers: Infinity War to be a months-long, star-studded affair, the production probably didn’t play out the way they thought.

Speaking with RadioTimes, actor Benedict Cumberbatch revealed that one of the movie’s main stars Josh Brolin was not present for a lot of filming, replaced by a stand-in who did a lot of the motion capture work. At least, for many of the scenes featuring Brolin’s Thanos and Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They used a stand-in for Josh. Josh wasn’t in there for much, he did his bit and then a lot of stuff with a lot of us and him was missing because, I guess, he was doing Deadpool 2 and I was doing Melrose and The Current War,” Cumberbatch revealed.

“But we made it work. It’s often the case you can act with other actors anyways, in certain scenarios because of the amount of additional stuff you have to fit in with the environment or the magic or whatever it is that’s coming out of your hands or your ass.”

Of course, this is unlikely to diminish the quality of Avengers: Infinity War. As Cumberbatch said, there is a lot of CG work, and many of the actors didn’t understand the full context of what they were getting into while filming and instead placed their trust in the Russo Brothers’ hands.

Brolin likely gave his performance as a foundation, with the Russos using a stand-in actor to provide a lot of the motion capture. Then Brolin entered the recording booth to bring the finished character to life in post production.

Either way, Cumberbatch isn’t sweating the lack of Brolin on set.

“I don’t feel robbed of the opportunity, and there’s plenty of footage showing there’s definitely all of us there,” the actor added.

At first there were rumors that Cumberbatch was not on set for the first part of filming, requiring his face to be digitally painted onto a different stand-in actor. He himself addressed that, saying he was actually on set for a lot of the filming before addressing Brolin’s absent.

Either way, this is unlikely to damper fans expectations of Avengers: Infinity War, which premieres in theaters on April 27th.

Are you excited to see the Sorcerer Supreme and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes go up against the Mad Titan known as Thanos? Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments!