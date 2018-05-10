‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans Turn Heartbreaking Line into New Meme

Avengers: Infinity War may have felt like a gut punch to plenty of Marvel fans, but it looks like some are trying to laugh through the pain.

Major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below! Proceed at your own caution!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans have noticed in the days since Infinity War‘s release, the film has sparked quite a reaction on social media, with fans talking about surprising moments, new fictional crushes, and everything in between. But of course, nothing beats the reaction to the film’s final moments, which saw an array of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters fading away from existence.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking out of those deaths was Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who delivered a chilling (and as it turns out, improvised) series of final words. But despite how sad Spider-Man’s death has made fans feel, some have used the scene as a way to make a new meme.

Several takes on Peter’s death scene have been making the rounds online, showing various fictional characters remarking that they “don’t feel so good”, as pixelated fragments fade off of them. It’s a meme that’s arguably a little too soon, but it’s also too hilarious to ignore.

So, without further ado, here are some of our favorite “I don’t feel so good” memes.

@KingOfKazoos

Donkey, I don’t feel so good pic.twitter.com/upKE7HArZL — Kazoo (@KingOfKazoos) April 30, 2018

@DonkeyDudeVA

@ConfessAmiibo

Wario…. I don’t feel so wah… pic.twitter.com/6oEm7bP95A — Amiibo Confessions (@ConfessAmiibo) May 1, 2018

@VanillaRiceYT

@bonjourlapeen

“Heh, you know I had to…. huh… I don’t think I can do it to em…. I don’t feel so good… oh god…” pic.twitter.com/nYpLAOgqeP — juliet™ (@bonjourlapeen) May 1, 2018

@HugS86

“I don’t feel so G-R-R-REAT”



*will delete this later* pic.twitter.com/GhdH6dVuK5 — HugS (@HugS86) May 1, 2018

@IceSeason101

@RyanMatsu

Mrs. Brown… I don’t feel so good pic.twitter.com/04GS5IVNut — Ryan Matsunaga (@RyanMatsu) May 1, 2018

@FreshMemeSupply

@cavillsass