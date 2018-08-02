‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Now Streaming on Flights

If you’re taking to the friendly skies anytime during the last run of the summer season, this is a friendly FYI: You can now get through at least part of your long flight in blissful escape, as Avengers: Infinity War is now officially being screened on flights!

As you might expect, the chance to see Infinity War again has inspired some pretty hilarious comments in this Reddit thread:

“Gonna go baord a plane rn”

“This is your pilot speaking and… I don’t feel so good.”

“I have a flight tomorrow morning so fingers crossed haha”

Intrepid journalists that we are, Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis reported in with this “in-depth look” at the Avengers: Infinity War on a plane experience:

However, before any passionate fans get too excited and run out to start buying up plane tickets, you should probably take a gander at this one comment from the chat thread:

“I was like hmm…maybe I should go do that! Nah, it’s out on digital in less than 24 hours.”

That’s right: if you weren’t aware, Avengers: Infinity War hits digital HD and 4K on Tuesday (July 31st). It arrives on DVD/Blu-ray two weeks later (August 14th). So, if you can’t grab a flight right now, no worries: you will get to relive the pain and terror of Thanos’ conquering the Marvel Cinematic Universe all over again, soon enough. Matter of fact: maybe it’s better that more fans don’t relive that trauma again while on a plane. Flights are tense enough as is…

For the full list of special features included in both of Avengers: Infinity War‘s home releases, go HERE. For a breakdown of the full technical specs included with the releases, read below.

“The Multi-Screen Edition includes a Blu-ray and a Digital Copy of the film, giving viewers the flexibility to watch the film on different devices. Those with 4K Ultra HD capability may opt for a 4K Cinematic Universe Edition, which includes a 4K Ultra HD disc, a Blu-ray, and a Digital Copy.”

Avengers: Infinity War lands on Digital platforms July 31 and lands on DVD and Blu-ray on August 14. It can be pre-ordered here.