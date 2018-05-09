‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors On Helming a ‘Star Wars’ Movie

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Star Wars galaxy? Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo might make the jump — once they’re done telling stories at Marvel and only if they have a story worth telling.

Asked by Josh Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast if they would direct a Star Wars movie, Joe Russo said, “I think we’ve just been part of the Marvel universe. And I think [Lucasfilm are] very respectful of Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios chief] and the Marvel universe.”

Disney-owned Lucasfilm is unlikely to poach the directors from Disney-owned Marvel Studios, where the pair just steered Infinity War to the biggest global opening in history.

The epic crossover also became the fastest film to reach the $1 billion mark at the box office — and the directing duo still have follow-up Avengers 4 on the way.

But once their Marvel tenure is ended, whenever that may be, the brothers are open to the possibility.

“You know, when we’re done telling stories in Marvel, then is there the opportunity to maybe go tell some other stories?” Joe said. “We’ve not hidden the fact that Star Wars was a seminal experience like it was for everyone else. And that when The Empire Strikes Back came out, I sat in a theater from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and I watched it back-to-back-to-back. So I think we appreciate that universe as much as anyone. The question would be, ‘Can we find a story to tell in it? And what is it?’”

“To say we’re obsessed with Star Wars is an understatement,” the director told Variety when asked last summer if the brothers would consider tackling a film from that universe. “We’d absolutely love to do a Star Wars film.”

Lucasfilm congratulated Marvel Studios on winning the biggest box office opening weekend in history, beating out 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The personalized poster, with a note of congratulations from Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy, sees budding Jedi Rey (Daisy Ridley), arm outstretched, passing along her lightsaber to the armored hand of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr).

The Russos met with Infinity War editors Jeffrey Ford and Matthew Schmidt Monday morning to begin assembling Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.