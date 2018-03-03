‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Address Why Release Date Was Moved Up

Marvel Studios made news yesterday by changing the release date for Avengers: Infinity War, and now the directors have given a hint as to why the choice was made.

The Russo Brothers took to social media to share the good news. They said “Avengers: Infinity War opens everywhere April 27th. We are so excited to bring this to you one week earlier so fans around the world can see it at the same time.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans are more than happy to get the Marvel epic a week early, but the Russo’s statement also seems to indicate that it will help Marvel too. Previously Infinity War was set to debut in other countries on April 27 and then in the states on May 4, but now it hits everywhere simultaneously. That means that there’s less chance of big spoilers coming out a week ahead of stateside release, or a full leak of the film in the worst case scenario.

It was really all upside for Marvel when you think about it. Something like Infinity War isn’t scared of other films, but bumping it up a week means it gets another 7 days without major competition like Deadpool eating into some of its profits, as well as directly competing with Solo: A Star Wars Story. Solo would likely be the loser in that, and since Disney owns both, it makes more sense to spread that out.

Marvel made other waves yesterday as well, announcing six new untitled Marvel projects and their release dates. Those projects take up 3 slots each on the 2021 and 2022 calendar years, and there are plenty of theories regarding what those could be.

Hopefully, fans will find out soon, but there’s still plenty to enjoy in 2018 and 2019.

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.