‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Domestic Box Office Passes ‘Justice League’s Worldwide Total

The domestic performance of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War has surpassed the worldwide total of Warner Bros.’ Justice League.

Infinity War‘s still-growing domestic haul reached $660 million Saturday, surpassing the $657 million earned by Justice League across the globe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Marvel blockbuster swam past Titanic‘s $659 million to become the fourth-highest domestic earner of all time, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936m), James Cameron’s Avatar ($760m), and Marvel’s own Black Panther ($699m).

Of its $657 million global haul, $229 million was earned domestically. That performance makes Justice League the lowest earner out of the shared DC Extended Universe, coming in fifth behind Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($873m), Wonder Woman ($821m), Suicide Squad ($746m), and Man of Steel ($668m).

Justice League was the 10th highest domestic earner of 2017, but did not crack the top ten highest-grossing films of that year.

Domestically, Star Wars: The Last Jedi reigned supreme with $620m, followed by Beauty and the Beast ($504m), Wonder Woman ($412m), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($404m), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($389m), Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334m), It ($327m), Thor: Ragnarok ($315m), and Despicable Me ($264m).

Avengers: Infinity War has topped Titanic domestically, but worldwide, James Cameron remains king with Avatar ($2.7b) and Titanic ($2.1b). Disney’s own The Force Awakens is the third highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.06b, which could be overtaken by Infinity War, currently the fourth-highest performer and both the first Marvel Studios production and first superhero movie to eclipse $2 billion worldwide.

In addition to scoring the biggest-ever worldwide opening, Infinity War set records for the biggest domestic Saturday and Sunday, as well as best superhero opening of all time.

Among its records are:

Biggest Domestic Opening of All Time

Biggest International Opening of All Time

Biggest Superhero Opening of All Time

Biggest Saturday of All Time in North American

Biggest Sunday of All Time in North America

Biggest Opening of All Time in Seven International Markets

Marvel Studios next releases Ant-Man and the Wasp July 6, followed by Captain Marvel March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man 2, July 5, 2019.

The DCEU next readies Aquaman for December 21, 2018, followed by Shazam April 5, and Wonder Woman 1984 November 1, 2019.