Marvel Fans Are Excited About Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day As Sadie Sink Rumors Intensify

There are a ton of big Marvel rumors about who Sadie Sink plays in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it has a lot of fans excited. It is important to note that Marvel has not said who Sink is playing, and all the rumors come from people who have claimed to have seen the script or footage of the film, with no actual proof to back it up. That said, one of the fun things that fans do when leading into a new MCU movie is making predictions and guessing what could happen, and sometimes the fan theories are even better than what really happens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The biggest new rumors are that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey, and there are hints that she could have a connection to the Punisher, Hulk, and Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. After a recent post with an image of Jean Grey from the comics and a video of Sadie Sink in an interview, someone captioned it, “She’s Jean Grey.” It got people talking.

Fans Want Sadie Sink to Bring Jean Grey Into the MCU

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

First, this post in no way said that Marvel officially cast Sadie Sink as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. If anything, people could read it as a comment that, looking at Sadie Sink, the actress “is” Jean Grey, in appearance at least. Of course, the OP could have posted it to get people interacting with the assumption it was based on facts. At least one person believed it to be true and responded that Sadie Sink is the perfect Jean Grey casting, and they begged Marvel, “don’t mess this up.”

This is such a perfect casting. Don’t mess this up marvel. pic.twitter.com/eUtx4gJvvP — AD (@ADWRLD504) February 26, 2026

Another person commented that Sadie Sink’s past performances show that she could nail both the “soft and aggressive sides of Jean.” With her past roles in movies like The Whale and, of course, TV shows like Stranger Things, Sink has proven she is a very talented actress for her age.

I can def see her nailing both the soft and aggressive sides of Jean — 🐢Lᴜᴄᴀs_ᴋʏH🐇 (@KyH_LuCAS) February 26, 2026

There were a few comments where people felt that she was too young. One person even suggested Julia Roberts for the role. However, with Roberts at 58, this would mean Jean would be gone before she ever got started. Sink is 23 and has plenty of time to grow into the role, and it is more important to have a young Jean Grey than an older one, if for no other reason than that she hasn’t been active in the MCU, so it makes no sense to have an old Jean Grey who has never made herself known.

One commenter explained how this could happen, with the Ultimate Marvel Universe origin story, where she has her “accident” when her powers trigger, but there is no Xavier’s school yet, and she runs away. The commenter mentioned that she could meet Punisher when on the run, and he has always offered to help people in need.

Lots of questions but I gotta imagine they’ll adapt 1610 Jean with her 616 origin. Maybe “The accident” happens but with no Xavier’s school yet she decides to run from her old life, while being hunted by the DODC, adopting a new identity (Carlie Cooper?) and befriending Frank… https://t.co/1ByHpGkDSv — Sammy J Jonah Jameson (@SammyJReacts) February 26, 2026

Another person commented that they believe all the rumors and wonder when Marvel will finally reveal who Sadie Sink is playing. With no trailers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day released, it remains to be seen if they will hint at her role in the trailers or wait for the movie to drop the bombshell reveal.

Since the secret is out, I wonder if Marvel is going to save the reveal for the movie or tease her as Jean in the trailer https://t.co/JRYbIhGEY1 — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) February 26, 2026

For now, there is no confirmation that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. If this does happen, she won’t be part of the X-Men crossing over from the Fox world, but she could present an interesting dynamic if the older Cyclops (James Marsden) sees her and realizes she is this world’s version of the Jean Grey he possibly already lost on his world. Sink is signed on for a return in Avengers: Secret Wars, so her identity will be an important one, whether she is Jean Grey or not.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!