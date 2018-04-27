Funniest ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Moment Was James Gunn’s Idea

As heavy as Avengers: Infinity War is in tone, the impressive balance with humor makes for an enjoyable time at the movies. As it turns out, the funniest moment packed into the ensemble came from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

Working on films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is always a collaboration as the 19 films to date are tied firmly together in many ways. In planning for the Guardians to collide with the Avengers, the writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely collaborated with Gunn’s genius mind, which helped create the hilarious moment somewhat early in the film.

“We consulted with him, and he gave some suggestions on various Guardians heavy scenes, and there’s one extremely hysterical thing, that’s entirely him,” Markus told ComicBook.com, calling the moment, “poetic.”

As the interview took place prior to any screening of Avengers: Infinity War, Markus and McFeely could only tease that the scene involved the Guardians of the Galaxy and “eating.” Now, having seen the movie, fans will instantly recall Drax talking to Star-Lord and Gamora aboard their ship as he believes his stillness helps him be invisible. As promised by the writers, it was hilarious, and it was all Gunn.

In fact, the moment wasn’t the only thing the crew behind Infinity War borrowed from Gunn. Co-director Joe Russo revealed to ComicBook.com that the music which accompanied the Guardians of the Galaxy’s first scene was pulled from a list of songs suggested by Gunn.

“It took a while for us to figure out what we were going to do with the Guardians’ entrance in the movie,” Russo said. “We talked about a lot of different potential cue ideas. James obviously has a list of a thousand songs that would fit in any future potential guardians movies, and we did peruse that list as part of our process. I do think that ultimately a cue that we settled on came from James’ list.”

