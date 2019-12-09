Avengers Fan Notices Connection Between Drax’s Infinity War Joke and Heartbreaking Endgame Scene

Now nearly two years later, one of the biggest memes in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Drax’s (Dave Bautista) joke about standing so still he’s invisible. Most certainly not the case as every character — and the entire universe, for that matter — could still see the character as he stood stiff as a board. The joke’s been so popular, one fan has noticed the parallels to that and a certain moment in the Avengers: Endgame script that left many in tears.

First point out by u/REQ52767, the script pages for Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) funeral omit the character entirely. In that massive “entire MCU” shot, the script reads that the camera pulls back past all of the characters, including “QUILL, NEBULA, GROOT, MANTIS, and ROCKET,” leaving Drax in the wind. The entire Endgame script was released earlier this month to coincidence with another heavy marketing push into awards season.

Earlier this year, the actor admitted he was growing tired of the invisibility jokes from fans. “I feel like all the people who comment every time I post a pic of myself ‘I don’t see anyone! You’re standing so still you’re invisible’ are still doing Borat impersonations and thinking how funny and witty they must seem,” Bautista tweeted. “I never thought I’d miss the ‘sensitive nipples’ comments!”

That’s after Bautista revealed Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn helped right that whole moment. “But I have to say, James Gunn wrote that whole bit. It came from his twisted, sick imagination. So I have to say Drax could stay invisible as long as James Gunn wanted him to stay invisible,” he revealed.

Bautista will likely be next seen as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

