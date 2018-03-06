‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Asked Ebony Maw Actor To Find The Truth Of His Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t known for its compelling villains, as they typically only appear in one film and never reemerge. With Avengers: Infinity War, audiences will finally see Thanos in all his glory, having been teased for years. Thanos won’t be embarking on this mission alone, as one of his underlings, Ebony Maw, will be by his side. Fans might not be entirely familiar with Maw just yet, but actor Tom Vaughan-Lawlor promises there’s much more to his character than being a mere henchman.

“They were all about the truth of this character and what his objective was and what he wants within that universe,” Vaughan-Lawlor shared with Inverse of the film’s directors pushing his character to be more than just another thug. “Although you’re playing at the operatic supervillain level, what they were asking of me as an actor was to find the truth of the character in the scenes.”

The actor, who also played a villain in the zombie film The Cured, might take a break from playing nefarious characters for a bit, with the antagonists seemingly taking a toll on him.

“As I get older, and the more [villains] I play, the more exhausting it becomes,” the actor admitted. “Because you’re really trying to channel something that’s very dark and to bring some truth to it.”

As if playing the villains isn’t exhausting enough, keeping secrets about his character and details of the film are also quite difficult, as he deftly dodged our questions about the film when he spoke to ComicBook.com earlier this year.

“I’m sure you’ll understand and appreciate, me answering that question would not be worth my life,” Vaughan-Lawlor revealed when asked about what to expect from his character in the film. “It’s very good you know, I remember being asked a question recently about, ‘What can’t you tell us about the film?’ Like, ‘What can’t I tell you? I can’t tell you anything.’”

Vaughan-Lawlor might be taking a break from playing villains, yet it wasn’t due to a bad experience on Avengers: Infinity War.

“I’ll have to sidestep the question unfortunately, and say he is an extremely exciting character to play, and he is a very special character,” the actor confirmed. “I’m really excited to see how people find him. All I can say really is that the experience was really incredible. It was an amazing thing to work with those guys. It was really special.”

You can see Maw when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

