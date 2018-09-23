‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Elizabeth Olsen Teaches Russian Curse Words

Avengers: Infinity War star Elizabeth Olsen stopped by CONAN to tell Conan O’Brien about her trip to Russia and teach him a few curse words.

In the video above, you can watch Olsen talk about her semester abroad in Russia and reveal a few of the Russian language’s dirtier words.

Olsen plays the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Avengers: Infinity War, Wanda had the difficult task of killing her lover, the Vision, to stop Thanos from taking the Mind Stone. Thanos ultimately took the Stone anyway, but Olsen’s co-star Bettany has said he was pleased with the death.

“I think that being murdered by the love of your life because you’re asking them to is pretty moving stuff that they wrote for us,” Bettany noted.

He has also talked about how challenging filming the scene was for both himself and Olsen.

“Well it was about 100 degrees and we were really, really sweaty, and the [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] ran over to us and went, ‘So, okay, the entire beating heart of the movie is now on your shoulders,’” Bettany recalled. “So we did it a couple of times and they said, ‘Ok, that’s great, let’s just improvise it now,’ and I just sort of looked at Lizzy and she looks at me and I thought, ‘I’m a robot, and you’re a witch, how are we gonna…?’

“You know, it’s a lot in isolation of the rest of the plot even. And you’re purple. And you’ve got a jewel and your head. And she’s going to destroy it. And you’re imagining red things coming out of her fingers, yet you’re also sort of trying to find some reality in all of this. I think we were both when it was done, kind of like, ‘Oh, let’s go home.’”

Captain Marvel is about to break new ground as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first female here to star in her own solo film. Black Widow is next, but Olsen says she’s not making a point of pushing for Scarlet Witch to get her own film.

“We are at ground zero,” Olsen said. “It’s definitely not something I’m pushing. I don’t know that that’s something they’re gonna push. Paul and I joke about having a domestic television show on Netflix or something. It would just be like House of M where Scarlet Witch goes bananas. That’s what we joke about but I don’t think any of those things are happening. I’m happy that I’m still around and they still use me well.”

While she may not be pushing for a movie, reports suggest that she may be in line to get a limited TV series on Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

