‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Ellen Created The Shirtless Thor Montage We All Needed

Avengers: Infinity War is taking the world by storm with an estimated $250 million at the box office, but has some wondering if it could have made more with what has become a Marvel staple – shirtless Chris Hemsworth. Lucky for you, Ellen has us covered. While promoting the film, the Avengers: Infinity War star stopped by the show and the host had a surprise for him – a montage of all his shirtless scenes.

In the video above, Ellen brought up the concern that we might not see Chris Hemsworth as Thor and so she prepared the video to the delight of the audience. It includes the first time we saw Hemsworth show off his godly physique in the first Thor (bleached eyebrows and all), a moment from Avengers: Age Of Ultron, and ultimately Thor: Ragnarok.

“It’s all I’ve done in 10 years,” Hemsworth quipped. To which Ellen replied, “That’s all that matters to us. We just look at that. There’s the body and blah blah blah.”

In an interview last year before the release of Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth seemed to be over the idea of “Shirtless Thor” until a moment happened spontaneously on set while filming.

“Ken Branagh came up to me on the first film and said, ‘Oh look, I’ve got this shirt off scene, how do you feel.’” Hemsworth explained. “I was like, ‘Oh man, I’ve been working out for eight months; I’m ready, let’s go.’ And this time around, there wasn’t one in the script, which I was really happy about, and then [director] Taika [Waititi] said, ‘No, I think we need a shirt off scene.’ I was like, ‘Ugh, no we’ve done that. Don’t make me do it again!’”

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is in theaters, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.