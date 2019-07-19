Avengers: Infinity War Had Emergency Meeting Due to Script Concerns, Thor Storyline Changed

Even a year post-release, fans can’t help but watch Avengers: Infinity War and pick apart the two-and-a-half-hour film for further analysis. To be honest, fans aren’t the only ones, either. Earlier today, Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely held a Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where they discussed all things Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

As the two scribes revealed on-stage, there was once a time Kevin Feige and the bosses at Marvel Studios convened an emergency meeting so the creative team could shake off the rust and make sure Infinity War was the best movie it could be. At one point, as Markus and McFeely put it, Thor‘s story “sucked rocks” because at the time, we was being forced to fight a larger than life serpent in order to get Stormbreaker.

It was after this emergency meeting the team decided to introduce Eitri (Peter Dinklage) and the storyline of forcing Thor to forge his own weapon, something that would eventually add an extra layer of depth to the Asgardian god of thunder.

“You cannot push the whole thing forward all at once,” Markus said at one point in the panel.

If the team was wanting to keep in line with Norse mythology, Loki has a son — yes, even though it’s a snake — named Jörmungandr, who happens to be a mortal enemy of Thor. This same character was eventually adapted by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and introduced in Thor #127 (1966). Though it’s not clarified if this is the character Thor would have been fighting, it would make sense with Nidavellir being such a large part to both Thor’s Infiniy War story and Norse mythology.

That said, there’s nothing saying the large serpent was on Nidavellir and instead, the story originally had Thor, Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) going elsewhere in the Nine Realms.

Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Netflix while Avengers: Endgame will be available digitally on July 30th ahead of a home media release August 13th.