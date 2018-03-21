Six New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Covers Revealed by Empire

Now that Black Panther is on its heading into its sixth week in theaters (where it has yet to surrender first place at the weekend box office), Marvel is finally ramping up the marketing for the biggest superhero blockbuster to-date, Avengers: Infinity War.

Following coverage from the set visit, an official poster, and a brand new trailer, it’s time for Infinity War to get the Empire cover treatement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This morning, Empire Magazine released the six different covers for the special Infinity War issue, which is set to hit stores on March 22. The film itself will be released just over a month later, on April 27.

Continue scrolling to check out all six of the new Empire covers. Have any thoughts on how they look, or who they might be missing? *cough, Hawkeye, cough* Let us know in the comments section!

Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Shuri

The first cover of the series features none other than the dueling Avengers themselves, Captain America and Iron Man.

Tensions between the two most popular Avengers had been rising throughout the years of the MCU, ultimately reaching a boiling point in Captain America: Civil War. The duo famously drew a line in the sand, causing a rift between the entire team, and sending some of the Avengers (Cap included) into exile.

Joining them on this cover are Black Widow, who has worked with both men but ultimately puts her trust in Steve Rogers, and Shuri, the tech-savvy sister of King T’Challa, who became a fan-favorite character after her debut in Black Panther.

Captain America is played by Chris Evans, Iron Man is played by Robert Downey Jr., Black Widow is played by Scarlett Johansson, and Shuri is played by Letitia Wright.

Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Okoye, Drax

This next cover features a bit of an odd mesh of MCU characters, as they have all come from vastly different films.

First, Doctor Strange made his debut in the his self-titled film in 2016, and he possesses the Time Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones Thanos is searching for. Scarlet Witch, who first appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, represents the other mystically-powered member of the team.

Okoye, one of Wakanda’s greatest warriors, instantly became adored by fans after debuting in Black Panther earlier this year. Finally, Drax the Destroyer is a founding member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but isn’t featured here with any of his infamous cohorts.

Doctor Strange is played by Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlet Witch is played by Elizabeth Olsen, Okoye is played by Danai Gurira, and Drax is played by Dave Bautista.

Black Panther, Nebula, Bucky, War Machine

This next group is led by King T’Challa, a.k.a. the Black Panther, who is currently the most popular superhero on planet Earth. After debuting in Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther has led his standalone film to five consecutive wins at the box office.

Joining Black Panther are two heroes that have been around the MCU block a couple of times, Bucky Barnes and James Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine. Both men are looking to overcome personal adversity going into this film, as Bucky has been going through treatment to erase his mind of the Winter Soldier programming, while Rhodey was in a severe accident that nearly left him paralyzed.

Nebula takes the final spot on this cover. Being the daughter of Thanos, and putting herself on a mission to kill the Mad Titan herself, you can bet that she’ll have a large part to play in Infinity War.

Black Panther is played by Chadwick Boseman, Nebula is played by Karen Gillan, Bucky is played by Sebastian Stan, and War Machine is played by Don Cheadle.

Thor, Vision, Rocket, Groot, Mantis

With this cover, we’re seeing many of the more cosmic characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Front and center you’ll see Thor, the son of Odin and God of Thunder. His hair remains short after it was cut in Ragnarok, but he has been reunited with his mighty, red cape.

Joining Thor are three of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Rocket Raccoon is a founding member of the team, Groot (currently in an adolescent stage) is a clone of the original tree creature, and Mantis is the team’s newest addition, having joined them following the destruction of her former master Ego.

Finally, hiding in the back of this cover is Vision. If you recall, there is an Infinity Stone mounted inside his head, so death could potentially await the character in April.

Thor is played by Chris Hemsworth, Mantis is played by Pom Klementieff, Vision is played by Paul Bettany, Rocket is voiced by Bradley Cooper, and Groot is voiced by Vin Diesel.

Star-Lord, Spider-Man, Hulk, Gamora, Falcon

This cover features another seemingly odd team-up of Avengers, many of whom haven’t spent much if any time together before this movie.

Leading the charge are Star-Lord and Gamora, the de facto leaders of the Guardians of the Galaxy. In addition to their work with the team, these two have had “some unspoken thing” between them since 2014.

Spider-Man joins this group having appeared in the MCU just two years ago. After being recruited by Tony Stark in Civil War, Spider-Man took down the Vulture in his solo film last summer, and got a brand new suit for his upcoming adventures.

Finally, we’ve got Hulk and Falcon rounding out the squad. One was lost in space for a long period of time leading up to Infinity War, while the other has been on the run with Captain America.

Star-Lord is played by Chris Pratt, Gamora is played by Zoe Saldana, Spider-Man is played by Tom Holland, Hulk/Bruce Banner is played by Mark Ruffalo, and Falcon is played by Anthony Mackie.

Thanos

The sixth and final Empire cover is a solo outing for the man of the hour himself, Thanos.

For years, the Mad Titan has only appeared in credits scenes, save for a few minutes in Guardians of the Galaxy. Finally, he’s taking center stage, and the universe could end up paying the ultimate price.

Thanos is played by Josh Brolin, who will also appear as Cable in Deadpool 2 just a couple of weeks after Infinity War is released.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. Marvel’s latest outing, Black Panther, is still in theaters today.