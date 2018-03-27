‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Empire Covers Released Without Text

The promotional campaign for Avengers: Infinity War is well underway, giving fans plenty of looks at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ensemble together. And now, a new stretch of photos might be among the most breathtaking yet.

Empire Magazine recently released textless versions of their six Avengers: Infinity War covers (via CBM). You can check them out in our gallery below.

The covers unite some pretty unique groups of characters, spanning across members of the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the like. And these textless versions are sure to delight plenty of fans, especially as they provide some pretty detailed looks at some of the heroes’ costumes.

If anything, these group shots prove just how massive of a scale Infinity War has, and how many corners of the MCU it really brings together. And as it turns out, that notion of synergy extended behind the scenes as well.

“I would say collectively, everyone in the Marvel Universe has been involved in this movie.” co-director Joe Russo explained during a set visit last year. “We’re very close with all the directors. We love them all. We have a lot of conversations with people constantly. We had a lot of talking with Taika, because that movie [wasn’t] finished, and he had to execute things on set that we needed real information about tonally, about the direction it was going in. The Guardians’ two movies existed. We had seen both, so we have an understanding of how those characters behave. I think James has functioned in the way that everyone has been functioning.”

“As far as how we’re working, we’re working in a real collaborate, united artists approach to the movie, in respect to hearing where people are taking their characters.” Joe Russo continued. “Ant-Man 2 is just about to start shooting, so we need to keep in communication with Peyton constantly about story elements in that, that may effect this. [Ryan] Coogler. Ryan was in the middle of shooting Black Panther. He was here, and we had several conversations. Met with him many times, met with the crew many times with him, his production design department. We looked at fight vids from the story. We had a lot of interaction with Nate Moore, the producer. Many text messages back and forth with Ryan. It’s really just trying to do the job of managing the universe as it’s progressing.”

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.