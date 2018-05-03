These ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Deaths Memes Are Hilarious and Heartbreaking

Warning – This Post Contains Major Spoilers!

Needless to say, Avengers: Infinity War has been affecting movie, if nothing else. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have come away from that shocking ending – where Thanos uses the Infinity Gauntlet to erase half of all life in the MCU – with some strong emotions to be shared on social media. And share them, they are.

One popular post-Infinity War meme trend has involved fans mimicking the horrific disintegration of some of the MCU’s biggest (and newest) heroes, using all kinds of other examples. Some will make you laugh, others will genuinely make you sad – other are just so “WTF” you won’t be able to unsee them.

Here are some of the best Avengers: Infinity War Deaths Memes:

The Walking Dead

For The Walking Dead fans, this was the first big character loss of 2018. “CARRRRRRLLLL!”

Doctor Who

I don’t feel so good… pic.twitter.com/XLdY7Qxdod — ??? ships Mattasha (@ChimesMidnights) May 1, 2018

This one is crushing, because there’s an actual connection to the film: Spider-Man’s final words are a reference to David Tenant‘s final moment as Doctor Who.

The Last Jedi

mr. force i don’t feel so good pic.twitter.com/KuqqwhvCnM — heath (@heathdwilliams) May 1, 2018

This fan got to have a bit of fun with Luke Skywalker’s big mic-drop fade-away reveal to Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

SpongeBob

“Spongebob i don’t feel so good”

“See you on the other side Patrick” pic.twitter.com/JrvlDX1q3A — Dom (@FutureMyDad) May 1, 2018

Since ol’ SpongeBob got a shout out in Avengers: Infinity War, this is only appropriate.

The Simpsons

Tragedy strikes, just as two hard-working educators are trying to share a plate of steamed hams, together.

Scooby-Doo

ZOINKS! At least Shaggy looked… at “peace” before the end.

Shrek

“it was the only way..” pic.twitter.com/AffoG3sWTl — jesus cryst (@RedNoseUser) April 29, 2018

We thought we would feel better about an ogre vanishing from the universe. Not so much.

Fraiser

“Tossed salad and scram—…”

WWE

Nikki Bella: I want Marriage and kids



John Cena: I dont feel so good.. pic.twitter.com/y7pXZgF62m — Status™ (@WhatsTheStatus) April 30, 2018

TOO SOON with this one! To be fair, that Nikki Bella and John Cena breakup hit fans as hard as this Infinity War ending!

Windows

Bill Gates: What just happened? What has Thanos done?



Windows: …Bill… I don’t… I don’t feel so… good…



Bill: No no no no no, stay with me pal, stay with me



Windows: pic.twitter.com/mdTgJhwqKu — rut roh raggy (@dannydinglebop) April 29, 2018

When that new Mac OS comes out… ??



What have been your favorite Avengers: Infinity War memes? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.