Josh Brolin Reveals His Reaction to the End of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The climatic act of Avengers: Infinity War shocked fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the core, but a lot of the actual stars of the film were equally shocked by the level of decimation that Thanos caused with his Snap of the Infinity Gauntlet. Case in point: Thanos himself, actor Josh Brolin, recounts the experience of finally getting to see what Thanos had wrought upon the MCU, and it seems he was as blown away as all of us were!

Here’s what Brolin said about first seeing the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, in a featured Empire Magazine story about the film’s upcoming sequel, Avengers: Endgame:

“I’m at the premiere, watching the movie. Everybody starts disintegrating. I go, ‘What the f**k?’ I look over at Hemsworth and he does a cutthroat motion, like, ‘You’re going to be the most hated person on this planet.’”

The best part of that story is probably hearing how Chris Hemsworth had a bit of fun trolling Brolin about his fate with angry MCU fans, as it sounds like Hemsworth’s little non-verbal signal of impending doom was delivered with impeccable timing. Aside from that fun little Marvel Studios star anecdote (they’re just like us!), it’s funny to hear Thanos talk about just how shocked he was by what Thanos did to the MCU. By now it’s no secret that Marvel Studios and The Russo Bros kept the details of Infinity War and Endgame so secret that most of the cast had little to no idea how it all fit together while filming. It’s why a whole lot of the fun since Infinity War‘s release has been listening to the stars of the film express all of the surprise and/or confusion that came out of the cast finally seeing the puzzle fully assembled (pun), and how they’re reaction compares to the average fan’s.

However, if there is one thing that Brolin could address that would be more fun and interesting than this, it would be what Thanos is actually up to in Avengers: Endgame! At the moment, we’ve heard that there could be a bigger threat than Thanos lurking out in the cosmos, while the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer may reveal Thanos launching an explosive ambush on Avengers HQ Compound. With that kind of range, it’s hard to tell if The Mad Titan will remain the main villain, or become a tenuous ally of the MCU heroes, or something in between those two poles…

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

