‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Unused Falcon Design Revealed

The Falcon almost had a new set of wings in Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Studios artist Josh Nizzi posted to Instagram an unused design for the Falcon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below (click the side arrow to see the back):

View this post on Instagram unused falcon design for #infinitywar A post shared by Josh Nizzi (@joshnizzi.art) on Dec 21, 2018 at 11:33am PST

Other recently revealed Avengers: Infinity War concept artwork revealed an epic battle between Thanos and Doctor Strange, an early character design for Thanos, and a different look for the Red Skull.

If you’re interested in learning more about how to paint like the artists at Marvel Studios, you should check out How to Paint Characters the Marvel Studios Way. The book reveals the process of creating characters for the MCU as told by the artists. Here’s a description from Marvel:

“Within the stunning pages of this keepsake book, readers will learn these artists’ favorite tools of the trade, their tips for visual character development, their process of collaborating with filmmakers and other artists on the team, and the costume and props departments—and how it all comes together to create seamless film designs! Each five-ten page ‘character study’ will take readers on a step-by-step journey through the artist’s approach to bringing a specific hero or villain to life. Not only will readers get a sense of how each artist works, from their tools to their process, they’ll also get to see how a character’s design was created—from blank page to a final approval!”

The Falcon’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be in question after the “Decimation” that occurred due to Thanos’ snap during Infinity War. Anthony Mackie is rumored to reprise his role as Sam Wilson to team up with Sebastian Stan’s James “Bucky” Barnes in a Falcon and Winter Soldier team up series for Disney’s Disney+ streaming service.

For his part, Stan said he didn’t recall any conversations about the series taking place.

“Not really, no,” Stan said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “It’s usually like a dream. People might mention something, but we never go that way.”

Other characters rumored to appear on the new streaming service include Loki, the Scarlet Witch, and the Vision.

What do you think of Falcon’s unused character design from Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.