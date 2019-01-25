‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Named Fan-Favorite Movie of 2018 by Rotten Tomatoes Users

The fans made their opinions known, and as it turns out (to the surprise of very few), Avengers: Infinity War is their favorite movie of 2018.

This week, Rotten Tomatoes released the results of the “Fan’s Choice: Favorite Movies 2018” poll that surveyed nearly 27,000 people over the course of two weeks, asking about their favorite movies of 2018. Marvel’s massive blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War earned the top spot, which doesn’t come as much of a shock when you consider that it was financially the biggest movie of the year.

What may be a surprise, however, is that followed Infinity War in the results. Coming in at number two wasn’t another movie from Marvel Studios, but rather Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s award-winning music pic, A Star Is Born.

The results return to the world of superheroes right after A Star Is Born, as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse clocked in at number three. Sony’s animated hit was followed by horror standout A Quiet Place in fourth, and Marvel’s Black Panther coming in fifth. (It’s worth noting that, despite falling to fifth in the poll, Black Panther was the best-reviewed wide release movie of the year, as well as the top box office earner in North America.)

Hereditary came next at number six, with Mission: Impossible – Fallout landing at seven, Crazy Rich Asians at eight, Roma at nine, and BlacKkKlansman at 10.

In addition to taking the top spot in the fan-favorite movies poll, Marvel also reigned supreme in the TV poll as well. Season 3 of Daredevil was voted as the most beloved TV of 2018, despite the fact that Netflix chose to cancel it just a couple of weeks after it debuted. Coming in right behind Daredevil was the third season of NBC’s The Good Place, followed by Cobra Kai, Patrick Melrose, The Haunting of Hill House, Better Call Saul, Atlanta: Robbin’ Season, Killing Eve, BoJack Horseman, and Outlander.

