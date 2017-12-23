‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Made Trailer Adds In Fantastic Four, X-Men, And The Defenders

The Disney Fox deal effectively brought Fantastic Four and the X-Men home to Marvel Studios, and this new fan-made trailer shows what a post-deal Infinity War could’ve looked like.

Now, Infinity War is pretty much done now, so it won’t feature any changes as a result of the deal, which isn’t even technically finalized yet. Still, it is fun to imagine an Infinity War that did feature the X-Men and Fantastic Four, and Dr. FlashPoint did an amazing job splicing an epic trailer together from the already existing footage.

The trailer works in characters like Human Torch, Silver Surfer, Jessica Jones, Wolverine, Jean Grey, Professor X, Cyclops, Daredevil, the Thing, Invisible Woman, Luke Cage, Mr. Fantastic, Nightcrawler, Ghost Rider, and more. It really makes you wish the deal could’ve been done sooner, but it’s not like Avengers: Infinity War isn’t going to be epic without them.

The best moment though has to be at the end. The original Infinity War trailer ends with an amazing shot of Captain America leading a charge alongside Black Panther, Okoye, Winter Soldier, Black Widow, Hulk, Falcon, War Machine, and Wakanda’s army. In this version, the group is flanked by Human Torch on the right and Silver Surfer on the left, and you have to admit it is a pretty magical moment.

Dr Flashpoint’s trailer includes footage from Avengers: Infinity War, Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer, Guardians Of The Galaxy, X-Men 2, Logan, Spider-Man Homecoming, The Punisher, X-Men 3: The Last Stand, Agents Of Shield, Defenders, Daredevil, Deadpool, The Wolverine, X-Men Apocalypse, Captain America: Civil War, Fantastic Four (2015), Iron Man, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Luke Cage, Inhumans, Watchmen, Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol 2, Ant Man, and Judge Dredd.

Avengers: Infinity War currently holds a 4.38 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can vote in here.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on May 4, 2018.

