‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Captain America Fighting Thanos

The final Avengers: Infinity War trailer more than impressed, but there was one scene that stuck out significantly more than the others.

That would be the crazy war of strength between Thanos and Captain America, which occurs towards the end of the trailer. Thanos throws a punch with gauntlet in tow, only for it to be stopped by Captain America, who grips the Infinity Gauntlet with both hands and stands his ground.

The scene shifts back to Thanos’ point of view, who can be seen trying to overwhelm Captain America and almost seems to have a perplexed expression, as this really shouldn’t be possible right? That’s why there’s no one who can replace Cap though, and the internet can’t stop talking about this fight between two Marvel titans.

While there’s plenty of action in this trailer, there’s also plenty of loss it seems, as several members of the Avengers can be seen hanging their heads in hopelessness or experiencing some sort of pain. Iron Man, Thor, and Doctor Strange are at all one point demonstrating one of these emotions, and Spider-Man has also been seen underneath Thanos’ boot. It’s only Captain Americathough that seems to have a true moment of defiance, and fans can’t get enough.

This scene pretty much sums up Captain America in a nutshell, and despite the fallout between the Avengers, Chris Evans still thinks most look to Cap as the leader.

“I don’t know if I would necessarily say that this is a group of Avengers just circumstances have dictated that people come together,” Evans said. “I think intrinsically Cap is a leader but since there is no technical Avengers structure…”

Scenes like this make it easy to see why, so hit the next slide to see what the rest of the internet had to say about this amazing scene!

The perfect way to sum up Captain America is this fantastic quote right here, and it’s one of the many reasons we love him so much.

"Not a perfect soldier, but a good man." #CaptainAmerica

There will more than likely be a few Avengers that don’t make it out of Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers 4 alive, and this fight between Cap and Thanos has some hoping one of those deaths doesn’t include Cap.

Me trying to hold onto the hope that #CaptainAmerica isn't gonna die

“Me trying to hold onto the hope that #CaptainAmerica isn’t gonna die”

Part of the reason fans love Cap is his humble attitude, and there is no better example than this quote from early in his career.

"I'm just a kid from Brooklyn " #SteveRogers #CaptainAmerica

Thanos might be more powerful, but don’t tell Marvel fans that, because it’s team Cap all the way!

"YOU GO CAPTAIN #CaptainAmerica"

For many, there is no better example of a hero than Captain America, and him standing up to someone like Thanos is why.

"Y'all, #CaptainAmerica is the hero our world deserves."

Many (me included) thought that Cap vs Thanos stole the whole trailer, and it certainly seems so for Michael Ricker.

Probably the most epic scene of the new #AvengersInfinityWar trailer. Cap vs Thanos? TAKE MY MONEY #CaptainAmerica #Thanos

“Probably the most epic scene of the new #AvengersInfinityWar trailer. Cap vs Thanos? TAKE MY MONEY #CaptainAmerica #Thanos”

Come to think of it, he does have a very Dragon Ball expression right there…

"Fav moment from the #InfinityWar trailer was when it looked like Cap was about to go Super Saiyan

#DBZ #dragonball #dragonballz #dragonballsuper #comic #avengers #captainamerica #random #randompic #theimaginativehobbyist”

When everyone else falls, there’s always Captain America.

"As long as One Man Stands against you, Thanos, You'll Never be Able to Claim Victory." ~ #CaptainAmerica #AvengersInfinityWar

“As long as One Man Stands against you, Thanos, You’ll Never be Able to Claim Victory.” ~ #CaptainAmerica #AvengersInfinityWar”

Go ahead, tell Captain America he can’t go toe to toe with Thanos…we dare you.

"HE CAN DO THIS ALL DAMN DAY #CaptainAmerica"