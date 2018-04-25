‘Avengers: Infinity War’ First Reactions Released

The red carpet premiere of Avengers: Infinity War was tonight in Los Angeles, marking the first time that the extremely eagerly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film has been screened in its entirety.

Now that people have finally seen the massive film, that means first reactions are hitting the Internet with those fortunate enough to have seen the movie taking to social media to express their feelings. With Marvel Studios having kept details of Infinity War an extremely carefully guarded secret, there’s likely to be some spoilers surfacing online even with the Russo Brothers having asked people not to spoil things. But with Infinity War being such a huge movie with a lot of anticipation, that’s a big ask which is why they also reminded fans who want to avoid spoilers to stay off social media until after the film has had a chance to open in theaters on Friday. If staying off social media is entirely impossible, we do have a handy guide on how to avoid spoilers which you can check out here.

But if you’re looking not to be spoiled, but to get a temperature check on how people feel coming out of Infinity War, we’re here to help you out. We’ve collected the best and biggest reactions on Twitter — without spoilers because, as the Russo’s said, Thanos demands silence and since we don’t know what Thanos does yet ourselves, we feel like we should comply. So, if you really want what people think of Avengers: Infinity War after tonight’s big red carpet premiere, by all means read on and see if the movie lived up to the hype or if “Avengers fatigue” is real after all. And then be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below.

On to the reactions!

@BrandonDavisBD

I wasn’t ready. I thought I was ready but I wasn’t ready. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 24, 2018

I laughed, I cried, I cheered, I screamed, I jumped. I’m in disbelief.



I watched Avenger: Infinity War. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 24, 2018

Avenger: Infinity War is a spectacle. It’s enormous. It’s bigger than anyone is ready for and it’s an absolute roller coaster.



It’s dark. It’s fun. It’s heavy. It’s thrilling. Infinity War is unlike anything that has ever come before it. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 24, 2018

STAY AWAY FROM SPOILERS.



DO NOT HAVE AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR SPOILED FOR YOU. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 24, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War in one word:



Relentless. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 24, 2018

@ColliderFrosty

Jaw on ground. You are not ready for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. All you have to know is AVOID ALL SPOILERS! Seriously. Go in knowing as little as possible. The @Russo_Brothers did the impossible. Wow. pic.twitter.com/noKZ5cQWdc — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 24, 2018

@slashfilm

#InfinityWar is everything you want, nothing you expect. It’s funny, surprising, dark, filled with delightful interplay between characters never seen on screen before. I know many filmmakers say they are trying to make a sequel in the vein of Empire Strikes Back, this succeeds. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 24, 2018

@NateBrail

Avengers: Infinity War blew my mind. I have never left a film this awestruck. Ever. Thanos is a force of Nature. Thor is the MVP. Marvel Studios lays down the Infinity Gauntlet with this one. — Nate Brail (@NateBrail) April 24, 2018

@RealDanBarna

AVENGERS #infinitywar felt like Marvel just dunking all over DC: Genuinely funny jokes that felt effortless, real emotional stakes & payoffs from a decade of world building and character development, crisp, inventive action sequences and an ending that left my jaw on the floor. — Daniel Barna (@RealDanBarna) April 24, 2018

@frankpallotta

I’ve left every Marvel movie with a sense of where the franchise was going. The strong “Avengers: Infinity War” is the first time where I’m utterly perplexed about what’s next. There were audible gasps at the NYC screening. pic.twitter.com/xouqNzh7ps — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) April 24, 2018

@Newsarama

There is going to be a LOT to unpack about AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR over the next few weeks, and I don’t know exactly how it’s going to play to ‘mainstream’ audiences, but as a 10-year fan of the MCU a few times I found myself smiling out loud or at awe of …. (cont.) — Newsarama (@Newsarama) April 24, 2018

@sufferings

The final minutes of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR are heartstopping. Can’t wait for the next one. Marvel wins again. #AvengersInfinityWar #Avengers #InfinityWar — Ben Barna (@sufferings) April 24, 2018

@ComicBookDebate

#AVENGERS: #InfinityWar is the most thrilling, action-packed film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Focusing on deeper, emotional beats, while retaining their classic charm, IW is both familiar & different in such a GREAT way. #Thanos is FANTASTIC!

Full review at 6PM EST.

-Sheraz pic.twitter.com/bkjXpU8Vm2 — ComicBook Debate (@ComicBookDebate) April 24, 2018

@ajhan

#AvengersInfinityWar: Despite some truly thrilling moments, feels like less than the sum of its parts. A definite step down after that epic run of GotGV2 / Spidey / Thor 3 / Black Panther, but what else did I expect? — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 24, 2018

@mollyrockit

I saw #AvengersInfinityWar earlier tonight and I can say that it delivers. There’s a lot of really fun character interactions, some cool action moments (Thor’s powers, Iron Man’s suit), and a few powerful emotional beats. Most of the humor is ?? Also Captain America is ? pic.twitter.com/WoZNPDpGXk — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) April 24, 2018

@inversedotcom