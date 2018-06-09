‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Flashback Poster Imagines If The Film Came Out In 1990

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is making a case for being the biggest movie of 2018 already, but imagine if it was released in the 90s, with a load of 90s stars to boot?

That’s what one Marvel fan decided to answer with this amazing 1990s themed Infinity War poster, though we should say The Infinity War. The poster reenvisions the cast with some familiar faces, but not ones you typically associate with Avengers (via Reddit).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take for instance Michael Jackson as Star-Lord, or Tom Berenger as Iron Man, a big difference from Chris Pratt and Robert Downey Jr. respectively. Black Panther is played by Blair Underwood, while Spider-Man is portrayed by Michael J. Fox. Michelle Pfieffer is actually part of the MCU thanks to Ant-Man and The Wasp as Janet Van Dyne, but here she would’ve played Black Widow, who was ultimately played by Scarlet Johansson.

Other stars featured are Mel Gibson (Thor), Vanity (Gamora), David Bowie (Doctor Strange), and Rocket Raccoon, though Rocket is pretty much the same. The credits list additional stars like Sam J. Jones, Lance Henriksen, Delroy Lindo, Daphne Zuniga, Julian Sands, Ricco Ross, Michael Biehn, Grace Jones, and Carl Weathers.

The tagline reads “Spring 1990. The universe must come together to defeat the ultimate threat”, and you can check out the poster below.

The small details here are also appreciated, like the screenplay being written by George Miller and Dennis Feldman, or having the music produced by Michael Jackson and David Bowie. Likewise having Richard Tienken, George Lucas, and George Miller as executive producers also makes sense for the time period.

We don’t get Captain America or Thanos in the poster, but who knows, maybe there will be a second poster that shows them off. It’s a crazy look at what could’ve been, but thankfully it didn’t happen until recently, and we’re pretty happy with the final result.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.