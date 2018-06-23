‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gauntlet Gets A High-Fashion Makeover

Thanos doesn’t seem like the most fashion conscious guy, so it makes sense that the Infinity Gauntlet in Infinity War was a bit…simple. One artist imagines several different Gauntlets though, and these are far from simple.

BossLogic decided to give the all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet a high fashion makeover, and all four are stellar. The first is from Skate brand Supreme, working in the brand’s trademark red and blending it with silver to create a stunning gauntlet. Each stone is pure silver too, just to complete the look.

The second is themed after Versace and features a gold, black, and silver theme. This certainly has more flair in the accents department and features several patterns throughout, including a black and gold pattern on the cuff. Each Infinity Stone is replaced with a golden medallion to bring it all together.

The third Infinity Gauntlet might just be the most striking and is themed after Louis Vuitton. Going with a traditional Louis Vuitton pattern on the material, it features several buckles and straps, giving it an almost modern pirate look. The Infinity Stones all have an antique look to them, and it even features a Louis Vuitton tag, though you just can’t walk into a store and grab a universe changing Gauntlet.

The fourth Gauntlet is from Adidas, and might just be the most colorful. Featuring a blue and yellow color scheme, the Gauntlet seems like it would probably be the most comfortable to wear, and the design features modern lines, leather padding, and blue Infinity Stones with yellow settings. There’s no reason you can’t change the universe and be comfortable at the same time right?

“When you want to get the job done by yourself but high fashion is life…… 👀😁 #InfinityWar

@Russo_Brothers @LouisVuitton @Versace @adidas”

The Gauntlet will surface once again in Avengers 4, though it isn’t known what kind of shape it’s in, as at the end of Infinity War the Gauntlet it seemed to be in rough shape. We don’t see it getting a redesign or anything, but it certainly needs some TLC.

