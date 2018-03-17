‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Shows Guardians Returning To Knowhere

The much-anticipated official trailer for Avengers: Infinity War was released online earlier today by Marvel Studios and to the delight of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans everywhere, all sorts of new looks were to be had.

For fans of Peter Quill, Gamora, and the rest of the ragtag group of misfits known as the Guardians of the Galaxy, a call back to one of the group’s main plot points from their introductory movie appears to be coming full circle within the events of Infinity War.

The majority of the group — Star-Lord, Gamora, Mantis, and Drax — can be walking down the ramp of a spaceship, presumably the Milano. As they exit, a smaller vessel can be seen near the ship and if you pay close enough attention, you’ll see the vessel appears to be one of Knowhere‘s mining pods.

If you remember back to Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), you might recall that Knowhere is actually the severed head of an ancient celestial. The residents of Knowhere earn their primary income by harvesting — and subsequently selling — the biological material found in the skull.

To aid in their harvesting, they use the spherical pods. In the case of the Guardians, Rocket, Gamora, and Star-Lord flew several pods in an attempt to escape Ronan the Accuser and his cronies during the events of their first movie.

While little is known about their exact return to Knowhere, a leak that surfaced online earlier this year hinted that the group could be returning in an attempt to retrieve the Reality Stone from The Collector himself, Taneleer Tivan (Benicio del Toro).

Noticeably absent during this specific spot in the trailer are two of the Guardians most popular characters: Rocket Racoon and Groot. The best buds — as previously revealed — will be joining Thor on his mission to craft a new weapon throughout the events of Infinity War.

While you wait for Avengers: Infinity War to debut next month on April 27, you can catch Black Panther in theaters now as it continues to roar towards massive success at the box office. Immediately following Infinity War is Ant-Man and the Wasp starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, which is slated for release on July 6, 2018.