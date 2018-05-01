James Gunn Reveals Why SPOILER Wasn’t in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

While Avengers: Infinity War featured quite a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes, we now know exactly why one Guardians of the Galaxy character was absent from the proceedings.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below!

James Gunn, who wrote and directed both Guardians films, was recently asked about the absence of Kraglin (Sean Gunn) throughout Infinity War. As Gunn revealed, in a tweet that you can check out below, Kraglin is still relevant to the Guardians’ story, and “all will be revealed” as the franchise goes on.

Kraglin is still around – don’t worry! He has important stuff to do and all will be eventually revealed (thus has been my top question of the day btw so I’m glad to see you’re keeping him in your hearts!) https://t.co/n8X6UC7PaR — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 1, 2018

Of course, Gunn’s tweet is sure to make fans speculate about exactly when Kraglin will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As fans saw in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kraglin essentially became a defacto (but not official) member of the team, especially after inheriting Yondu’s arrow and fin.

“I would not say that Kraglin is an official member of the Guardians.” Gunn explained during a livestream late last year. “I’d say Kraglin is now working with the Guardians of the Galaxy. At this point, he’s sort of like their chauffeur. I don’t know if you would exactly call him an official member.”

Since it’s unclear exactly what Kraglin’s bond with the team is in the time jump between Vol. 2 and Infinity War, there’s no telling when fans could get an answer. Considering the ending of Infinity War, would Rocket (whose motion capture is also performed by Sean Gunn) call on Kraglin for help in Avengers 4? Or will his story continue in 2020’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

As Sean Gunn revealed to ComicBook.com last year, he himself doesn’t know what’s next for Kraglin, but is excited to find out.

“I don’t know,” Gunn said. “I think one of the fun parts about my job is that once the movie’s over, I can step back and just be a fan for a little bit. I don’t really know what’s going to happen with Kraglin. I know where he is at the end of the movie, just like you do, which is that he’s working on making that arrow fly. But who knows where that will end up. I have no idea, really.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.