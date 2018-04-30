‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Makes A Hilarious ‘Harry Potter’ Reference

Avengers: Infinity War isn’t what you might call a timid movie. The action-packed film has enough bloodshed and death to fill any other franchise, but the feature isn’t done just yet. With another film left to go, Avengers: Infinity War left millions crying over its angsty ending, but Marvel Studios did try to inject some humor where it could. So, you can thank Tony Stark for being the voice of laughter when he dropped one hilarious Harry Potter reference on a ton of lucky fans.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You’ve been warned.

If you have seen Avengers: Infinity War in the states, you may be wondering where this magical easter egg may be. After all, Iron Man isn’t soft spoken in the movie, and the hero doesn’t appear to make any glib remarks about the Chosen One. The special nod is only open to those who saw the movie’s French dub, and English speakers probably wish the line was just made universal. You know, since Tony insults Ebony Maw at one point by comparing him to Lord Voldemort.

According to fans who saw the French dub, Avengers: Infinity War trades out an insult to make the Harry Potter nod. In the English movie, Tony is seen comparing Ebony Maw to Squidward Tentacles from the hit cartoon Spongebob Squarepants. Apparently, the joke doesn’t translate well in French, so Marvel Studios had Tony call the henchmen Voldemort instead. That makes Iron Man the Boy Wizard then, right?

Really, the comparison isn’t a stretch to make. Both Ebony Maw and Voldemort are villains to the core. If you check out the side-by-side image above, it is impossible to deny just how similar the two do look, and Tony deserves some major props for making the witty comparison on the fly despite the world ending around him.

