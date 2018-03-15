Hawkeye On Solo Journey In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Hawkeye’s very mysterious journey in Avengers: Infinity War is a solo adventure which has the film’s sibling directors quite excited.

Speaking to press on the set of Avengers: Infinity War, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo discussed the adventure which Hawkeye will be on during the ensemble flick. As it turns out, the character who has been notably left out of the promotional materials thus far will also be left out of the ensemble elements of the film.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie,” Joe Russo said. “And Ant Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

“Yeah, he has a unique reaction to the Civil War situation that puts him in a special spot this film,” Anthony Russo added.

The character will not only be out on a journey by himself but he will also be a bit more advanced and rock a different look by comparison to the Hawkeye of the olden days. So, breathe easy, Hawkeye fans. He is invited to the next Avengers party, after all.

All in all, the Russo Brothers want to be sure each of the many characters in Avengers: Infinity War have their chance to shine. “There’s a lot of characters in these movies that have tones that they’re bringing from their own franchises,” Joe Russo said. “I think it’s a very unique film. I don’t think there are a lot of movies that have the kind of tone that this movie has, because it’s a combination of franchises. I don’t think we’ve ever seen that before, on this scale. It’s got a really unique tone to it. I think it’s propulsive. I would say it’s an adventure film, but it has elements of a… We were inspired by 90s crime films when we were working on the script, so it’s got an energy to it, a bit of a smash-and-grab energy.”

