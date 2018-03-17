Marvel Fans Are Having Fun With Adding Hawkeye to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Posters

Since even the earliest promotions for Avengers: Infinity War fans have been asking a very important question: where’s Hawkeye? With the character not appearing in teasers, trailers or anything fans have even questioned if the character will even appear in the eagerly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film, but when Jeremy Renner’s archer was again missing from the official Avenger: Infinity War poster? They took matters into their own creative hands.

No Hawkeye? No problem! Since the poster’s debut yesterday fans have been popping up across the internet with their own versions of the poster, versions that found ways to incorporate Hawkeye into the poster. While some simply sneak Hawkeye into the poster, others make him the focus, giving the archer plenty of extra exposure to make up for his lack of appearance thus far. One even suggests and entirely different movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are some of the best takes Marvel fans have had on adding Hawkeye to the Avengers: Infinity War poster.

First, the real poster

All of the Hawkeye-centric fan posters are based off of the official Avengers: Infinity War poster. This poster, which was revealed on Friday to coincide with the film’s second trailer and the tickets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film going on sale. As you can see in the image below, Thanos looms large with other characters in the MCU filling the rest of the space in various sizes and positions relative to Thanos.

BossLogic

Artist BossLogic, who notably also made Hawkeye his own Entertainment Weekly cover after the hero was left out of that promotion as well, tried his hand at an all-Hawkeye poster.

@eugechicle

Others took a similar approach.

Probatsy on Reddit

The “full” poster

Another poster took the approach that Hawkeye was there the whole time.

Thai Poster Fanmade

Still another poster completely reimagined things entirely, creating a completely different movie experience, one that emotionally deals with the question “Where is Hakweye” with Hawkeye himself even asking Where Am I?

So…where IS Hawkeye?

As for where Hawkeye really is and why he’s not featured on the poster or in the trailer, the film’s directors have kind of given a few hints. The Russo Brothers told press on the set of Avengers: Infinity War that Hawkeye has his own journey in the upcoming film.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are at the end of that movie,” Joe Russo said. “And Ant Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!