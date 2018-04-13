‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Share Hawkeye Meme

Marvel fans are speculating pretty heavily about what role Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) will have in Avengers: Infinity War, and it looks like the film’s directors are having a little bit of fun with it.

The joint Facebook page for Joe and Anthony Russo recently changed their cover photo to a very particular Hawkeye meme. The meme, which you can check out below, has Renner joking that while everyone asks where Hawkeye is, no one asks “how” he is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fandom has handled Hawkeye’s absence from Infinity War promotional material in some increasingly-creative ways – starting petitions, making over subreddits, creating plenty of fanart, and even getting a tattoo inspired by the archer. While some have wondered if all of the hype will be for naught, the Russo brothers have reassured that he will have a role.

“All will be explained when people see the movie,” Anthony Russo hinted earlier this week. “It’s all tied into the story.”

“We keep saying, ‘Patience is a virtue.’” Joe Russo added earlier this week. “We did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner. We cooked up a story for him that is a little bit of a long play. Not a short play.”

So, exactly what kind of role could Hawkeye have in the proceedings? While it’s just too early to tell, it sounds like his arc could be shaped by the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie,” co-director Joe Russo explained during a set visit last year. “And Ant Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

“Yeah, he has a unique reaction to the Civil War situation that puts him in a special spot this film,” Anthony Russo added.

And as the film’s prop master explained, that could involve some new tools for the archer as well.

“Hawkeye is getting a lot of cool new stuff,” Russell Bobbitt told reporters. “We’re developing a lot of interesting stuff for him. All in the, sort of, bow related but some new gadgets he has in addition to the bow.”

Fans will get to see what part Hawkeye plays in things when Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.