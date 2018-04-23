‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Will Reveal Hawkeye’s Solution For Being A Fugitive

Dating back to Marvel’s The Avengers, Hawkeye has had complicated allegiances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he was quickly brainwashed by Loki to carry out the Asgardian’s bidding, only to be embraced by the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as one of their own. In Captain America: Civil War, Hawkeye disobeyed government regulations when he clashed with Iron Man and refused to sign the Sokovia Accords, making him a fugitive from the law. According to the directors of Avengers: Infinity War, that drastic decision will be addressed in the new film.

When Entertainment Tonight asked directors Joe and Anthony Russo about Hawkeye and his family in the new film, Joe replied, “That we can’t say either. But we will say that, you know, a guy who’s a fugitive has to have a solution for being a fugitive, especially when he has a family. You’ll find out in this movie what his solution was.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many audiences had theorized that there was a romantic link between Black Widow and Hawkeye, only for Avengers: Age of Ultron to not only refute that notion but reveal that Hawkeye had a wife and kids, a fact he kept secret from the rest of the team. This only served to endear him to audiences further, as it made the character’s decisions to fight for the safety of the world rather than reject the responsibility to be near his family convey an even more heroic character.

Despite the character being beloved by fans, Hawkeye has yet to appear in any promotional materials for the upcoming Infinity War, making audiences nervous that he won’t be prominently featured in the film.

When discussing the fan outcry, Joe confirmed, “We love it! Because it just shows you how passionate they are for all of these characters.”

Anthony added, “It was really awesome — exactly, like Joe said. I love those moments when you are reminded that every one of these characters has a very dedicated fan base. It’s amazing. But certainly, it was surprising when it was assumed to be some kind of a mistake.”

Fans are sure to get their fill of Hawkeye when Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters this Friday.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

How do you think Hawkeye was affected by the events of Civil War? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]