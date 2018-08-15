‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets an Honest Trailer

Just in time for its release on DVD and Blu-ray, Avengers: Infinity War is getting the Honest Trailers treatment.

As one might expect, Screen Junkies takes on the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe film with a combination of actual critique and humor, pointing out right off the bat that the film is “the most move Marvel has ever made.” It’s a point they continue to drive home in the spoiler-filled video you can check out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the video does a great job of injecting some terrific one liners — there’s a part about Spider-Man preferring to go into space and die than stay home and be part of Sony’s Venom movie that might actually earn a spit-take from viewers — it also doesn’t address anything that fans themselves haven’t already talked about as they continue to process the film. Scarlet Witch’s disappearing accent, Thanos’ color change across films, and even the lack of Hawkeye all get noted in the trailer, too.

What really stands out, though, is the way the Honest Trailer pretty much calls Marvel out for all of the character deaths in the film by noting, “one of comic’s longest running traditions: briefly killing people off to goose sales.” While one can argue that Marvel Studios certainly doesn’t need to kill off anyone in order to rake in the money at the box office — the receipts of most of the films in the MCU are a testament to that — one can’t deny that the hype for Avengers 4 is already pretty high and finding out just what happens after Thanos’ finger snap is going to be a mystery that can’t help but drive ticket sales.

Of course, that might actually be the most honest part of the Honest Trailer. As the video explains, Disney isn’t likely to have wiped out all of the box office potential for the characters who ended up dusted and it goes even farther to remind fans that comics kill off characters all the time. They usually end up coming back just fine. We can only hope that holds true for the MCU.

What do you think of Avengers: Infinity War’s Honest Trailer treatment? Let us know in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.