‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Reveals the Real Reason Behind Bruce’s Hulk Problem

They say it isn’t easy being green, but imagine being green and a raging hulk monster. Bruce Banner may be one of the greatest minds in the MCU, but he has a lot on his plate with being the Hulk. Not too long ago, the scientist was stuck on Sakaar as his alter ego, and then the third Avengers film did him the exact opposite.

When it came to Avengers: Infinity War, Bruce had what many are calling a Hulk problem, and one of the directors on the film is opening up about that whole snafu.

Recently, Joe Russo sat down for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, and it was there he opened up about Bruce’s issue. As fans will know, the MCU icon was unable to tap into the Hulk at all after the creature faced off with Thanos on Thor’s refugee ship. He was sent hurdling to Earth via the Bifrost, leaving Bruce to face the apocalypse without the big guy on his back. However, Russo doesn’t think the Hulk backed out of the war because he was scared.

Instead, it has to do with how tired the Hulk is these days.

“I think people have interpreted it as Hulk’s scared. I mean, certainly, that’s not a… I don’t know that the Hulk is ever… he’s had his ass kicked before, and he loves a good fight. But I think that it’s really reflective of the journey from Ragnarok,” the director said. “These two characters are constantly in conflict with each other over control. And I think that if the Hulk were to say why, it’d be Banner only wants Hulk for fighting. I think he’s had enough of saving Banner’s a**.”

So, there you have it. The Hulk isn’t as scared of Thanos as you might have guessed. Yes, Bruce’s other half may not want to fight the guy, but it has nothing to do with fear. The Hulk is genuinely tired after keeping Bruce alive for years on Sakaar, and he’d like to take a break. In his head, it is time for Bruce to bulk up and fight his own battles, but fans will see how long that idea lasts once Avengers 4 gets underway.

