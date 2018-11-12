Why Hulk Scene From Trailer Wasn’t Shown In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

In the previous two Avengers films, audiences got to see specific shots of the heroes looking their most heroic when charging into battle, something that was teased in a shot from the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. While fans expected to see Captain America, Black Panther, Hulk, and other Avengers heading into battle, the scene never appeared in the finished product. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo pointed out that they intentionally crafted a different experience for the trailer than audiences got in a finished film.

“I think sometimes you see the disconnect that you’re referencing with toys or trailers or whatever the case may be because the work on those has to start so early in the process that it kind of predates where we arrive,” Anthony Russo explained on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “For instance, that shot that you’re referencing was never in the movie in the version that you saw. It was never even created for the movie in that version, it was literally created in that version for the trailer.”

Joe Russo went on to explain that, while the trailer isn’t intentionally crafted to trick or confuse audiences, all of the footage they have to work with doesn’t necessarily reflect many of the choices made for the film’s final cut.

“We use all the material that we have at our disposal to create a trailer,” the filmmaker noted. “A trailer is a very different experience from the movie and I think that audiences are so predictive now that you have to be very smart about how you craft a trailer, because an audience can basically watch a trailer and tell you what’s going to happen in the film. We consume too much content. At our disposal are lots of different shots that aren’t in the movie that we can manipulate through CG to tell the story that we want to tell in a trailer specifically for the purpose of the trailer and not for the film.

Fans are curious as to whether this means we’ll ever see a version of this shot in Avengers 4, though the events of Infinity War make that seem unlikely.

